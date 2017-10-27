WTA Finals: Caroline Garcia beats Caroline Wozniacki to keep semi-final hopes alive

Garcia has been one game from defeat in her last two matches

France's Caroline Garcia kept her WTA Finals hopes alive with a stunning fightback against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in their final round-robin match in Singapore.

Garcia recovered from a desperate first set to win 0-6 6-3 7-5, ensuring she can still reach the semi-finals.

Wozniacki had already qualified from the Red Group after two wins.

Garcia will join her as the group winner if Simona Halep loses to Elina Svitolina in the last round-robin tie.

The winner of the Red Group will take on Karolina Pliskova in Saturday's semi-finals, while the runner-up will play against Venus Williams.

"She was playing amazing in the first set, I was a little down," said Garcia, who came back from 3-5 down in the final set for the second match in a row.

"Finally I found my rhythm but like the previous match it was up and down but I finished well."