Kyle Edmund: Briton battles past qualifier Dennis Novak to reach Erste Bank Open quarter-finals
British number two Kyle Edmund booked his spot in the last eight of the Erste Bank Open but only after he was given a stiff test by qualifier Dennis Novak.
The world number 63 was taken to three tie-breaks by the Austrian, ranked 284 in the world, eventually winning 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-3).
Edmund, 22, was broken in the first set but recovered and won the tie-break.
Novak levelled but a poor drop-shot in the deciding set tie-break gave Edmund a mini-break en route to victory.
Edmund will next face German world number 51 Jan-Lennard Struff, who recorded a 6-7 (7-5) 6-2 7-6 (7-1) win over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
