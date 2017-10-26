Kyle Edmund: Briton battles past qualifier Dennis Novak to reach Erste Bank Open quarter-finals

Kyle Edmund was knocked out at the last-32 stage in both the China Open and Shanghai Masters this month

British number two Kyle Edmund booked his spot in the last eight of the Erste Bank Open but only after he was given a stiff test by qualifier Dennis Novak.

The world number 63 was taken to three tie-breaks by the Austrian, ranked 284 in the world, eventually winning 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-3).

Edmund, 22, was broken in the first set but recovered and won the tie-break.

Novak levelled but a poor drop-shot in the deciding set tie-break gave Edmund a mini-break en route to victory.

Edmund will next face German world number 51 Jan-Lennard Struff, who recorded a 6-7 (7-5) 6-2 7-6 (7-1) win over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.