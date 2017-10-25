WTA Finals: Caroline Wozniacki beats Simona Halep to advance to semi-finals

Caroline Wozniacki (left) has dropped just four games in two matches at the WTA Finals

Caroline Wozniacki thrashed world number one Simona Halep to reach the WTA Finals last four in Singapore.

Wozniacki, who beat Elina Svitolina in her first match, broke Halep's serve five times in a victory that secured progress from Red Group.

The Dane is one of five players who could finish the year as world number one by winning the tournament.

Romania's Halep could be eliminated if she loses to Svitolina in her final group match on Friday.

Wozniacki, a former world number one, took the first set in 24 minutes, making only two unforced errors.

She faced a break point in the fourth game of the second set, but Halep was unable to convert.

Wozniacki, 27, told BT Sport: "I felt like I played very well. Obviously she got frustrated and I felt like I was doing everything just a little bit better.

"I feel like I'm back where I'm supposed to be. It's been a great year for me and I'm finishing it off in style."

Svitolina and Caroline Garcia also play in the Red Group on Wednesday, while third seed Karolina Pliskova has already qualified from White Group.