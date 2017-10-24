Erste Bank Open: Kyle Edmund beats David Ferrer in Vienna first round

Kyle Edmund has now won 27 and lost 28 matches this year

British number two Kyle Edmund registered a straight-set win over David Ferrer to reach the second round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

Edmund, ranked 63rd in the world, beat the Spanish world number 29 6-2 7-6 (7-5) in one hour and 48 minutes.

Ferrer struggled for rhythm, with five double faults in his first two games allowing Edmund to start strongly.

The Briton will face either qualifier Denis Novak or lucky loser Thomas Fabbiano in the next round.

Edmund squandered a first-set lead against Ferrer at the Rogers Cup in August, but he showed more consistency in Vienna.

He won four consecutive games as Ferrer faltered on serve, and faced only one break point in the first set.

The second set was more competitive, with both players exchanging breaks to force a tie-break, but Ferrer's ninth double fault of the match handed Edmund the initiative.

A powerful forehand from Edmund was enough to beat Ferrer for the fourth time in six meetings.