WTA Finals: Venus Williams beats Jelena Ostapenko in Singapore epic

The match lasted three hours and 13 minutes - the third-longest in Singapore history

Venus Williams overcame French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in a gruelling three hours and 13 minutes to claim her first win at this year's WTA Finals in Singapore.

The American, 37, won 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 in her second round-robin match in the White Group, having lost her opener against Karolina Pliskova on Sunday.

Pliskova takes on Garbine Muguruza in Tuesday's second singles match.

The Czech qualifies for the semis with a win, Muguruza with a two-set victory.

More to follow.