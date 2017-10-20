Harry Kane, Vegemite and 'hanger' - Nick Kyrgios does a Twitter Q&A

  • From the section Tennis

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Find out more

Top Stories

Also In Sport

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired