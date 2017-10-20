Kremlin Cup: Anna Smith and Nicola Melichar lose doubles final

  • From the section Tennis
Anna Smith
Anna Smith is ranked 55 in the world in doubles

Britain's Anna Smith and her American partner Nicola Melichar have been beaten in the Kremlin Cup women's doubles final by Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova.

The top seeds won the first set in 26 minutes but had to fend off a comeback from their opponents before prevailing 6-2 3-6 10-3.

It was the fourth doubles title of the year for the Hungarian and Czech pair.

Smith, 29, and Melichar, 24, were in their second WTA final of the season.

They previously reached the Nuremberg final, where they picked up their maiden title with a win over Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium and Johanna Larsson of Sweden.

