Tomas Berdych to miss rest of season because of back pain

Tomas Berdych has won 13 singles titles

World number 18 Tomas Berdych will not play again this season because of a back injury.

The 32-year-old Czech, a Wimbledon finalist in 2010, said he had been advised by his medical team to "give it a few weeks of rest".

"I have been playing matches with back pain since Wimbledon," said Berdych.

Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori have already said they will not play again this season.

World number one Rafael Nadal pulled out of next week's Swiss Indoors Basel tournament with a knee injury.

Berdych has withdrawn from the Erste Bank Open 500 in Vienna starting on Monday and the Paris Masters, which begins on 30 October.

He said: "I really think it's best for me to be ready and healthy for the January tournaments and the Australian Open, which is one of my favourite tournaments."