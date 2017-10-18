Johanna Konta: Briton splits from coach and will not play again this season
Britain's Johanna Konta has split from her coach Wim Fissette after less than a year together and has announced she will not play again this season.
The 26-year-old, who has been suffering with a foot injury, will not play in Zuhai and did not qualify for this month's WTA Finals in Singapore.
"Wim Fissette and I have mutually decided to end our working relationship," she said on Wednesday.
"My foot is improving but it is still advisable to rest it further."
