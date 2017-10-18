Johanna Konta: Briton splits from coach and will not play again this season

Johanna Konta
Konta is ranked number 10 in the world

Britain's Johanna Konta has split from her coach Wim Fissette after less than a year together and has announced she will not play again this season.

The 26-year-old, who has been suffering with a foot injury, will not play in Zuhai and did not qualify for this month's WTA Finals in Singapore.

"Wim Fissette and I have mutually decided to end our working relationship," she said on Wednesday.

"My foot is improving but it is still advisable to rest it further."

More to follow.

