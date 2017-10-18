Maria Sharapova knocked out of Kremlin Cup by Magdalena Rybarikova

Magdalena Rybarikova reached the Wimbledon semi-finals this year, losing to eventual champion Garbine Muguruza

Maria Sharapova has been knocked out of the Kremlin Cup in the first round, two days after winning her first tournament since 2015.

The Russian, 30, was beaten 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 by Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova in her fifth match in seven days.

It was Sharapova's first tour appearance in Moscow in 10 years and came after she won the Tianjin Open on Sunday.

The win in China was her first title since serving a 15-month doping ban.

Sharapova, ranked 57 in the world, was given a wildcard for the Kremlin Cup, which was her eighth event since returning to the WTA Tour in April.

Wimbledon semi-finalist Rybarikova, ranked 26, reached a tour final herself on Sunday, losing to Barbora Strycova in the Ladies Linz tournament in Austria.