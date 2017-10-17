Heather Watson wins 6-2 6-1 to reach Luxembourg Open second round

Heather Watson
British number two Heather Watson beat Belgian Yanina Wickmayer in her first tour level win since Wimbledon

Britain's Heather Watson beat Yanina Wickmayer 6-2 6-1 in just 64 minutes to reach the Luxembourg Open second round.

It was the 25-year-old's first main draw tournament win since Wimbledon.

The 25-year-old, ranked 81 in the world, converted all four of her break points and won more than half the points on her opponent's serve.

She will face third seed Anett Kontaveit next with the Estonian victorious when the pair met in April's Biel Bienne Open.

