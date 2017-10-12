Maria Sharapova reaches Tianjin Open quarter-finals by beating Magda Linette
Maria Sharapova moved into the Tianjin Open quarter-finals as she chases her first tournament victory since returning from a doping ban.
The former world number one, 30, took her fourth match point to win 7-5 6-3 against Poland's Magda Linette.
She will play either Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele or Kazakh fifth seed Yulia Putintseva in the last eight.
The Russian, who is now ranked 86th, was given a wildcard to play in China as she continues her comeback.
Five-time Grand Slam winner Sharapova returned from a 15-month doping ban in April, but was hampered by injuries before reaching the US Open last 16 last month.
She also reached the last 16 in Beijing last week, before losing to world number one Simona Halep for the first time in her career.
Now she will look to reach her first semi-final this year after battling past world number 71 Linette.
Sharapova saved five break points early in the first set, breaking Linette's serve in the 12th game to claim the opener, and then recovered from going an early break down in the second to win in 98 minutes.
