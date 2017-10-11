Shanghai Masters: Aljaz Bedene retires with knee injury against Alexander Zverev

Aljaz Bedene &amp; Alexander Zverev
British number two Aljaz Bedene (right) lost his previous match against Alexander Zverev in France earlier this year

Britain's Aljaz Bedene was forced to retire from his second-round match against Alexander Zverev at the Shanghai Masters with a knee injury.

Bedene, ranked 48th in the world, was trailing 4-0 when he ended the match after just 12 minutes on court.

It is the second time in two weeks that Bedene has retired mid-match, and the seventh time in his career.

World number four Zverev will go on to play Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in the third round.

