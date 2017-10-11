Shanghai Masters: Aljaz Bedene retires with knee injury against Alexander Zverev

British number two Aljaz Bedene (right) lost his previous match against Alexander Zverev in France earlier this year

Britain's Aljaz Bedene was forced to retire from his second-round match against Alexander Zverev at the Shanghai Masters with a knee injury.

Bedene, ranked 48th in the world, was trailing 4-0 when he ended the match after just 12 minutes on court.

It is the second time in two weeks that Bedene has retired mid-match, and the seventh time in his career.

World number four Zverev will go on to play Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in the third round.