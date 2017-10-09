Shanghai Masters: Kyle Edmund beats Jiri Vesely to reach second round

Kyle Edmund was knocked out in the first round of the China Open last week

British number three Kyle Edmund registered a straight-set win over Jiri Vesely to reach the second round of the Shanghai Masters.

Edmund, ranked 53rd in the world, impressed on serve as he beat the Czech 6-3 6-2 in one hour and seven minutes.

He served 15 aces and converted eight of his 13 break points as world number 62 Vesely struggled to make inroads in the second set.

Edmund will play Croatian fourth seed Marin Cilic in the next round.