China Open: Rafael Nadal beats Grigor Dimitrov to make final

  • From the section Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Nadal has won both the French Open and the US Open this season

Rafael Nadal reached the final of the China Open with 6-3 4-6 6-1 victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Spanish world number one Nadal, who is chasing a sixth title this season, eased through the first set before twice losing his serve in the second.

But world number eight Dimitrov, who served 10 aces, lost his way in the final set as Nadal broke three times.

Nadal will face either Australian Nick Krygios or German Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday.

Dimitrov battled back from a set down to take it to a decider but as he began to tire, his first-serve percentage slipped and 16-time Grand Slam champion Nadal stepped up a gear.

Follow tennis with the BBC
Alerts: Tennis news sent to your phone
My Sport: Sign up to follow tennis news

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired