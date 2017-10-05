China Open: Rafael Nadal beats Karen Khachanov to reach quarter-finals

From the section

Nadal has won two Grand Slams this year - the French Open and the US Open

Spanish world number one Rafael Nadal has reached the China Open quarter-finals with victory over Russian Karen Khachanov.

Nadal, who won his third US Open title last month, triumphed 6-3 6-3 in Beijing.

The 31-year-old broke Khachanov, ranked 42 in the world, in the fourth game and looked in total control thereafter.

Next he will face big-serving American John Isner, who beat Argentina's Leonardo Mayer 6-0 6-3.

Nadal had survived two match points in his opening clash against Frenchman Lucas Pouille.

Khachanov, 21, served seven double faults and was unable to convert any of his six break points.