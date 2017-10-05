China Open: Caroline Garcia beats Alize Cornet to reach quarter-finals

Garcia won the Wuhan Open last week to move up the rankings in the race for Singapore

Johanna Konta is still not certain of qualifying for the WTA Finals in Singapore after Caroline Garcia reached the China Open quarter-finals.

Britain's Konta holds the final qualification place for the eight-player season finale but can be overtaken by the Frenchwoman.

World number 15 Garcia beat compatriot Alize Cornet 6-2 6-1 and plays Elina Svitolina or Elena Vesnina next.

Garcia must reach at least the semis in China to keep her chances alive.

Konta lost in the first round in Beijing and has withdrawn from next week's Hong Kong Open with an injury.

Elsewhere, Sorana Cirstea of Romania claimed a shock win over Czech number four seed Karolina Pliskova 6-1 7-5.

Cirstea will play either Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia or China's Peng Shuai in the quarter-finals.