China Open: Injured Aljaz Bedene retires from last-16 match with knee injury
- From the section Tennis
British number three Aljaz Bedene retired from his last-16 match against Roberto Bautista Agut at the China Open because of a knee injury.
The 28-year-old Slovenia-born world number 50 lost the first set 6-0 to the fifth-seeded Spaniard in Beijing.
He was 4-0 down in the second when he decided not to continue, after 51 minutes of play.
Bedene had beaten another Spaniard, Marcel Granollers, in straight sets in his opening match.