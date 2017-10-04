China Open: Injured Aljaz Bedene retires from last-16 match with knee injury

Aljaz Bedene
Aljaz Bedene lost to Russia's Andrey Rublev in the first round of this year's US Open

British number three Aljaz Bedene retired from his last-16 match against Roberto Bautista Agut at the China Open because of a knee injury.

The 28-year-old Slovenia-born world number 50 lost the first set 6-0 to the fifth-seeded Spaniard in Beijing.

He was 4-0 down in the second when he decided not to continue, after 51 minutes of play.

Bedene had beaten another Spaniard, Marcel Granollers, in straight sets in his opening match.

