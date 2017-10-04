China Open: Injured Aljaz Bedene retires from last-16 match with knee injury

Aljaz Bedene lost to Russia's Andrey Rublev in the first round of this year's US Open

British number three Aljaz Bedene retired from his last-16 match against Roberto Bautista Agut at the China Open because of a knee injury.

The 28-year-old Slovenia-born world number 50 lost the first set 6-0 to the fifth-seeded Spaniard in Beijing.

He was 4-0 down in the second when he decided not to continue, after 51 minutes of play.

Bedene had beaten another Spaniard, Marcel Granollers, in straight sets in his opening match.