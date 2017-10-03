Dan Evans: British tennis player banned for one year for positive cocaine test

Evans reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in January

British tennis player Dan Evans has been banned for one year after testing positive for cocaine.

The British number four provided the positive sample at the Barcelona Open on 24 April and his suspension is back-dated to begin from that date.

Evans, 27, will therefore be free to return to action from 24 April 2018.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said Evans "promptly admitted his violation" and it accepted his account of how the cocaine got into his system.

He bore "no significant fault or negligence for the violation," the ITF decision stated.

In addition to those details, the governing body explained that because cocaine is not performance enhancing and that it was taken out of competition a potential four-year ban was instead 12 months.

Upon learning of his positive test Evans, from Solihull, said in June: "I made a mistake and I must face up to it."

According to the findings published by the ITF on Tuesday, Evans said "leftover" cocaine had accidentally mixed with permitted medication in the "same pocket of his washbag".

He said he took those tablets daily from 20 April 2017 to 24 April 2017, the date on which he provided his sample.

It was successfully proven by Evans' expert Dr Pascal Kintz that the amount of cocaine ingested by Evans was no more than 1‐3 mg - a quantity "inconsistent with knowing ingestion and consistent instead with inadvertent contamination".