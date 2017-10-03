China Open: Maria Sharapova beats Ekaterina Makarova in three sets

From the section

Maria Sharapova beat fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova in three sets to reach the China Open third round.

The five-time Grand Slam champion, ranked 104th in the world, beat world number 33 Makarova 6-4 4-6 6-1.

Wildcard entry Sharapova will next play Romanian world two Simona Halep, who was leading 6-2 2-1 when Slovak opponent Magdalena Rybarikova retired with illness.

Halep lost to Sharapova in the US Open first round in August.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat America's Varvara Lepchenko 6-4 6-4 in Beijing.

The Czech 12th seed will play Denmark's world number six Caroline Wozniacki in the next round.