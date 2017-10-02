Las Vegas shooting: Tennis player Laura Robson safe but "in shock"

Robson posted a picture of herself at the concert on Instagram before the shooting

British tennis player Laura Robson says she is "in shock" but safe after attending a Las Vegas concert where more than 20 people were killed and at least 100 injured in a mass shooting.

A gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Hotel toward an open-air country music festival being held close by.

Robson, 23, indicated on social media she was unhurt.

"I'm okay. We were right there..sounded like fireworks at first then everyone started running. Scary," she said.

The British number five added: "My friend who was deeper in the crowd has been helping people who were shot. We're all in shock."

Robson last played on Friday in the ITF tournament in Templeton, California, where she lost in the quarter-finals.