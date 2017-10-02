Aljaz Bedene defeats Marcel Granollers in China Open first round

Aljaz Bedene reached the last 16 in Hamburg earlier this year

British number three Aljaz Bedene saw off Marcel Granollers in straight sets in the first round of the China Open.

The world number 50 defeated the 31-year-old 6-4 6-2 to set up a meeting with another Spaniard, fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Bedene, 28, looked more comfortable on the Beijing hard court against a player who prefers clay and a single break of serve was enough to take the first set.

A double break in the second against the world number 127 sealed victory.

Agut, 29, set up the meeting with Bedene with a 6-1 6-3 victory over China's Ze Zhang.

Britain's Kyle Edmund, 22, plays 20-year-old Alexander Zverev of Germany in the first round on Tuesday, when Rafael Nadal enters the tournament against Lucas Pouille of France.