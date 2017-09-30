Wuhan Open: Caroline Garcia beats Ashleigh Barty in final

Garcia was playing in her first final of 2017

France's Caroline Garcia fought back to beat Australian Ashleigh Barty and win the biggest title of her career at the Wuhan Open in China.

Garcia, ranked 20th in the world, won the final - between two unseeded players - 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 to claim her fourth title.

World number 37 Barty served for the match twice but could not seal a fifth win over a top-20 player of the week.

"It was a such a fight all the week and especially today," said Garcia, 23.

"A title is the best thing you can have in tennis, that's why you fight all year long. I'm over the moon for sure."

Barty, 21, could not cap a remarkable week with the trophy, having seen off the likes of Karolina Pliskova, Johanna Konta and Agnieszka Radwanska in the earlier rounds.

The Australian only chose to return to tennis last year after an 18-month break, during which she played for Brisbane Heat in cricket's Big Bash League.