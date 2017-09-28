Wuhan Open: Karolina Pliskova stunned by Ashleigh Barty in quarter-finals

Ashleigh Barty
Ashleigh Barty beat Agnieszka Radwanska and Johanna Konta on her way to the last eight in Wuhan

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova is out of the Wuhan Open in China after a shock quarter-final defeat by Australia's Ashleigh Barty.

The Czech third seed lost 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) to the world number 37, who had previously not defeated a top-five player.

Barty failed to convert three match points in the third set but controlled the tie-break to seal the win.

"I'm just happy to come through at the end," said the Australian.

"It was really important for me to look after my service games and obviously try and make inroads into Karolina's games, and I was able to do that."

Barty had already seen off ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska and British world number seven Johanna Konta en route to the last eight.

The 21-year-old will face either world number one Garbine Muguruza or Jelena Ostapenko, seeded eight, in the semi-finals.

