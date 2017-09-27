Chengdu Open: Kyle Edmund loses to Jared Donaldson in second round

Edmund is ranked 12 places higher than American Donaldson

Britain's Kyle Edmund was knocked out of the Chengdu Open in the second round by American Jared Donaldson.

The world number 46 was beaten 6-0 1-6 6-4 by 58th-ranked Donaldson, who was dominant on his first serve.

Edmund, 22, had seen off Bernard Tomic in the first round, but was broken once by Donaldson, 20, in the third set as his return from injury was halted.

The British number two retired in the US Open third round earlier this month because of a neck injury.

After a first set in which Edmund failed to win a game on serve, the Briton responded well in the second to level at 1-1.

But he struggled once again with his first serve in the third and, despite saving two break points, Donaldson got the crucial breakthrough at 5-4 and served out the game.