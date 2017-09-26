Chengdu Open: Kyle Edmund beats Bernard Tomic in first round

Kyle Edmund's best ATP tour result was reaching the semi-finals at the European Open in October 2016

Britain's Kyle Edmund made his return from injury by beating Australian Bernard Tomic in the first round of the Chengdu Open in China.

World number 46 Edmund served nine aces as he defeated Tomic 6-4 6-2.

Neither player had competed since the US Open, where Edmund was forced to retire in the third-round against Denis Shapovalov because of a back injury.

Tomic has fallen to 146 in the world rankings and lost in the first round at Flushing Meadows.

Sixth seed Edmund will now face 20-year-old American Jared Donaldson in the second round.