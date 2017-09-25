Sloane Stephens: US Open winner beaten by Wang Qiang at Wuhan Open

Sloane Stephens became only the fifth unseeded woman to win a major title in the Open era when she beat Madison Keys at flushing meadows

US Open winner Sloane Stephens has been knocked out of the Wuhan Open first round in straight sets by Wang Qiang.

The Chinese world number 55 beat Stephens 6-2 6-2 in her native country just hours after US Open finalist Madison Keys went out.

It was world number 17 Stephen's first WTA event since winning in New York.

"It's difficult. It's the end of the year. Even though I played five tournaments, I feel like I played 25," said the 24-year-old American.

American Keys lost to compatriot and qualifier Varvara Lepchenko 6-2, 7-6.

The world number 11 called a medical time out early in the second set after struggling with a wrist injury, which has twice needed surgery in the past.

"The strength [of my wrist] has been the biggest issue. I've been dealing with it over the summer," said Keys.