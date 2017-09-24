Caroline Wozniacki beats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to win Pan Pacific Open

Wozniacki beat world number one Garbine Muguruza on the way to the final

Caroline Wozniacki won her third Pan Pacific Open title by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0 7-5 in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old former world number one, who had lost all six of her previous finals this year, stormed through the first set in 22 minutes.

Pavlyuchenkova improved in the second set, but her Danish opponent wrapped things up on her third match point

"It was my seventh final this year and obviously after a while it gets harder and harder," said Wozniacki.

"I've won here in the past and it has great memories for me so I'm happy I was able to stay focused and aggressive."

Victory brought Wozniacki the 26th title of her career and ensured she continued her run of having won at least one WTA tournament every year since 2008.