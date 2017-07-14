Laver Cup 2017: Europe v The World - results & standings

The inaugural Laver Cup takes place in the O₂ Arena in Prague, Czech Republic from September 22-24.

The three-day tournament sees a selected European side face a World team and includes some of the world's best male tennis players including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Marin Cilic and Nick Krygios.

Strategy and tactics from the team captains play an important role in the Laver Cup, with a unique line-up card exchange and scoring system.

On Thursday, Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg and Team World captain John McEnroe submit their line-up cards for Friday's matches to the referee in a blind exchange, with match-ups revealed at a special on-court ceremony. This will determine the schedule for the first day's play.

For days two and three, one captain will submit his card blind in the morning for the opposing captain to review before selecting his players. This will determine the schedule for the second and third day's play. Team Europe captain Borg will choose which day to seize the home advantage and submit his playing line-up after reviewing Team World's selection.

Crucially each match on Friday is worth one point, two points per match are up for grabs on Saturday, and three points for each match on Sunday, making the final day the likely decider.

The first team to reach 13 points will win the inaugural Laver Cup, with a doubles decider played if the scores are tied at 12-all.

Team Europe Team World Team captain: Bjorn Borg (Swe) Team captain: John McEnroe (US) Rafael Nadal (Spa) Jack Sock (US) Roger Federer (Swi) Nick Krygios (Aus) Marin Cilic (Cro) John Isner (US) Dominic Thiem (Aut) Sam Querrey (US) Alexander Zverev (Ger) Frances Tiafoe (US) Tomas Berdych (Cze) Denis Shapovalov (Can)

Matches

Friday, 22 September

Afternoon session

Marin Cilic v Frances Taifoe (12:00 BST)

Dominic Thiem v John Isner

Evening session

Alexander Zverev v Denis Shapovalov (18:00 BST)

Tomas Berdych & Rafael Nadal v Nick Kyrgios & Jack Sock

Saturday, 23 September

Afternoon session

Singles - Match 5 (12:00 BST)

Singles - Match 6

Evening session

Singles - Match 7 (18:00 BST)

Doubles - Match 8

Sunday, 24 September

Afternoon session

Singles - Match 9 (11:00 BST)

Singles - Match 10

Singles - Match 11 (19:00 BST)

Doubles - Match 12