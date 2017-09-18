Heather Watson loses in Seoul Open first round Sara Sorribes Tormo

Heather Watson has won three WTA Tour titles

Great Britain's Heather Watson was knocked out in the first round of the Seoul Open, losing 6-3 0-6 6-1 to Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The Spanish world number 92 served 13 double faults to Watson's five but the Briton won less than half the points on her own serve.

Watson, who is ranked 78th, claimed the second set to love.

However, she was broken four times in the decider as the 25-year-old lost in one hour and 36 minutes.