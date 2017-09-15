Davis Cup: Australia's Nick Kyrgios wins to level semi-final v Belgium

Australia are chasing a first Davis Cup triumph since 2003

Nick Kyrgios recovered from two sets to one down against Steve Darcis to pull Australia level at 1-1 in the Davis Cup semi-final against Belgium.

The 22-year-old world number 20 won 6-3 3-6 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 6-2 in three hours 36 minutes on clay in Brussels.

Earlier in the day, Belgian number one David Goffin beat John Millman 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-3 7-5.

In the other semi-final Serbia, who are without Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki, are level with France at 1-1.

Playing the nine-time champions away from home, 2010 winners Serbia are underdogs to progress, but world number 80 Dusan Lajovic made up 58 ranking spots on Lucas Pouille to win 6-1 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-5).

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga calmed nerves among the crowd in Lille as he saw off Davis Cup debutant Laslo Djere 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 6-3.

Kyrgios, who said this week he was still "not taking tennis seriously enough", claimed that the Davis Cup was his "number one priority" this year.

"Captain Lleyton Hewitt and I have put so much dedication into this," he said. "We must be favourites going into the doubles tomorrow."