BBC Sport - Introducing Serena Williams' baby daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr
Williams introduces daughter to the world
- From the section Tennis
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian use social media to introduce their 'Grand Slam-winning' baby daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr to the world and document the tennis star's pregnancy.
READ MORE: Bumps, boobs & bouncing back
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired