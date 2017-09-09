Sloane Stephens beats Madison Keys to win US Open

US Open
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept
Unseeded Sloane Stephens completed a spectacular return from injury by beating fellow American Madison Keys to win the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

Stephens, ranked 83rd, beat 15th seed Keys 6-3 6-0 in the final.

The 24-year-old was ranked as low as 957th six weeks ago, having only returned from 11 months out with a foot injury at Wimbledon.

She becomes only the fifth unseeded woman to win a major title in the Open era.

Both women were making their Grand Slam final debuts, and their combined ranking of 99 was the lowest for a US Open final since the rankings began.

Close friends since childhood, they shared a long hug at the net after Keys netted a forehand on the third match point, and Stephens then headed into the crowd to embrace her mother.

More to follow.

