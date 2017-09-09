US Open 2017: Alfie Hewett beats Reid to make US Open final

From the section

Hewett is bidding to win two titles in his first appearance at the US Open

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary.

Britain's Alfie Hewett beat his doubles partner Gordon Reid in a thrilling match to reach the US Open wheelchair singles final on Sunday.

Unseeded Hewett, 19, beat second seed Reid 7-5 5-7 7-6 (10-8) and will face France's 2013 champion Stephane Houdet.

Both players had match points but it was Hewett who claimed victory after three hours and two minutes.

"I'm a bit speechless right now. It was an amazing match," said Hewett. "It was absolutely exhausting."

Hewett and Reid will join forces later on Saturday to contest the men's doubles final.

Britain's Andy Lapthorne and American David Wagner play in the wheelchair quad doubles final.

Lapthorne also faces American Bryan Bertens in the quad singles semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.