US Open 2017: Alfie Hewett & Gordon Reid make wheelchair singles semi-finals
-
- From the section Tennis
|US Open
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept
|BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches.
Doubles partners Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid will face each other in the semi-finals of the US Open men's wheelchair singles.
Hewett, who will partner Reid in the men's doubles final, fought back to beat Japan's Shingo Kunieda 4-6 6-4 6-3 in his singles quarter-final.
Fellow Briton Reid overcame Belgium's Joachim Gerard 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-1.
But Lucy Shuker lost to doubles partner Yui Kamiji 6-1 6-0 in 48 minutes in the women's quarter-finals.
And fellow Briton Andy Lapthorne lost his second round-robin match in a row in the quad singles, slipping to a 6-2 6-4 defeat by American David Wagner.
