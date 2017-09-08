Martina Hingis & Jamie Murray advance to US Open mixed doubles final

From the section

Hingis and Murray saved three set points in the second set tie-break

Britain's Jamie Murray and Switzerland's Martina Hingis made the US Open final with a straight-set win.

The pair, who won the Wimbledon title earlier this year, overcame American Coco Vandeweghe and Romania's Horia Tecau 6-4 7-6 (10-8) in 90 minutes.

Murray and Hingis will play the third-seeded duo of Hao-Ching Chan and Michael Venus in Saturday's final.

Victory would give Hingis her 24th Grand Slam title across singles and doubles.

She is also in Sunday's women's doubles final where she is playing with Chinese Taipei's Yung-Jan Chan.

Tecau and Vandeweghe came close to forcing a deciding set, squandering three set points in the tie-break.

Tecau had won the men's doubles' title alongside Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer earlier in the day with victory over Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez.