US Open 2017: Sloane Stephens beats Venus Williams to reach final

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept

Unseeded Sloane Stephens held her nerve after a disastrous second set to beat Venus Williams and reach her first Grand Slam final at the US Open.

Stephens, ranked 83rd after recently returning from injury, won 6-1 0-6 7-5 in the first semi-final.

The 24-year-old is only the fourth unseeded woman to reach the US Open final in the Open era.

An all-American final is guaranteed as Madison Keys faces Coco Vandeweghe in the second semi-final.

Williams, 37, misses out on returning to the US Open final 15 years after her last, and the two-time champion will end 2017 without adding another major title despite reaching two finals and a semi-final.

Stephens only returned to action at Wimbledon, ranked 957th, after missing 11 months with a foot injury.

Two months later she is on a run of 14 wins in 16 matches and through to her first major final, with her speed of foot and athleticism to the fore.

"I have no words to describe my feelings and what it took to get here. I have no words," said Stephens.

"I have no idea how I have done it. Your guess is as good as mine.

"If someone had told me when I started my comeback that I would make two semi-finals and a Grand Slam final I would have passed out. I don't know how I did it. Just hard work."

Analysis

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra's Jeff Tarango

Three of those points at the end of the third set will go down in the record books as the greatest points in a US Open semi-final. I've never seen Sloane Stephens play such good defence, and just when it looked like her forehand had gone passive she stepped it up. Venus had no answers in that last game.

Venus had her chances early in the third set to break and hold. There wasn't much to give, but Sloane Stephens earned it.