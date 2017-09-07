US Open 2017: Juan Martin del Potro beats Roger Federer to make semi-finals

By Piers Newbery

BBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

  • From the section Tennis
US Open
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept
BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro stunned Roger Federer in four sets to reach the US Open semi-finals.

The 24th seed won 7-5 3-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 to reach the last four, thrilling his large contingent of supporters in New York.

He goes on to face top seed Rafael Nadal, who earlier beat Russian teenager Andrey Rublev.

Del Potro's victory means Federer and Nadal will end another year having never played each other at the US Open.

More to follow.

