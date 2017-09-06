US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal beats Andrey Rublev to make semi-finals
|US Open
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept
|BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.
Top seed Rafael Nadal swept past Russian teenager Andrey Rublev to set up a possible US Open semi-final against Roger Federer.
Nadal, 31, saw off 19-year-old Rublev 6-1 6-2 6-2 in one hour and 37 minutes under the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof.
The Spaniard will face Federer for the first time in New York if the Swiss beats Juan Martin del Potro.
Federer and Del Potro meet in the last quarter-final at about 02:00 BST on Thursday.
More to follow.
