US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal beats Andrey Rublev to make semi-finals

By Piers Newbery

BBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept
Top seed Rafael Nadal swept past Russian teenager Andrey Rublev to set up a possible US Open semi-final against Roger Federer.

Nadal, 31, saw off 19-year-old Rublev 6-1 6-2 6-2 in one hour and 37 minutes under the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof.

The Spaniard will face Federer for the first time in New York if the Swiss beats Juan Martin del Potro.

Federer and Del Potro meet in the last quarter-final at about 02:00 BST on Thursday.

More to follow.

