Andy Murray: World number two 'most likely' to miss rest of season with hip injury

Andy Murray says he will "most likely" miss the rest of the season because of his ongoing hip injury.

The British world number two, 30, pulled out of the US Open two days before the tournament began and has not played since Wimbledon in July.

He has withdrawn from October's ATP Tour events in Beijing and Shanghai and will likely miss the events in Vienna and Paris later that month.

"This is the best decision for my long-term future," said the Scot.

In a statement posted on social media Murray did not mention the ATP World Tour Finals which will be held in London in November but he did say he will start his 2018 season in Brisbane in preparation for the Australian Open, following a "frustrating year on court for many reasons".

"I'm confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season," he said.

