US Open 2017: Venus Williams beats Petra Kvitova in final-set tie-break to make semis

By Piers Newbery

BBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

  • From the section Tennis
US Open
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept
BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Venus Williams proved too strong for Petra Kvitova in a final-set tie-break in a thrilling US Open quarter-final in New York.

The 37-year-old American reached the 23rd major semi-final of her career with a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-2) victory.

Williams, seeded ninth, came back from 3-1 down in the final set to win in two hours and 34 minutes.

She will next face Sloane Stephens, with an all-American semi-final line-up possible.

Madison Keys and Coco Vandeweghe will try to join their compatriots in the last four when they play their quarter-finals on Wednesday.

More to follow.

