US Open 2017: Sloane Stephens beats Anastasija Sevastova to make semi-finals

Sloane Stephens' only previous Grand Slam semi-final was at the 2013 Australian Open

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Unseeded American Sloane Stephens became the first US Open women's semi-finalist by beating Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in a final-set tie-break.

The 24-year-old, ranked 83rd as she makes her way back from injury, won 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-4) in New York.

Sevastova beat Maria Sharapova in the previous round but Stephens played superbly to twice come back from a break down in the final set.

She will play compatriot Venus Williams or Petra Kvitova in the last four.

