US Open 2017: Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares knocked out of men's doubles
|US Open
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept
|BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares' defence of their US Open men's doubles title ended in a heavy quarter-final defeat by Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.
The British-Brazilian fourth seeds were beaten 6-1 6-2 in only 62 minutes.
Dutchman Rojer and Romanian Tecau broke serve at the first opportunity and made only five unforced errors overall.
Murray plays alongside Martina Hingis in the mixed doubles last eight later, against Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal.
