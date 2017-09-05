US Open 2017: Pablo Carreno Busta beats Diego Schwartzman to reach semi-finals

Pablo Carreno Busta is yet to drop a set at the tournament

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta reached the US Open semi-finals for the first time with a straight-set win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

The 12th seed overcame 25-year-old Schwartzman 6-4 6-4 6-2 in one hour and 58 minutes in New York.

Carreno Busta, 26, is yet to drop a set at the tournament and is the highest-ranked man left in the bottom half of the draw.

He will face the winner of Sam Querrey and Kevin Anderson in the last four.

Querrey and Anderson meet later in the second night session match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Incredible. It's something I always dreamed of," said Carreno Busta.

"I tried to be focused all the time, play aggressive. I am very excited to be in the semi-finals."