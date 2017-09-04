US Open 2017: Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares reach men's doubles quarter-finals

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares were knocked out in the second round at Wimbledon this year
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares reached the US Open men's doubles quarter-finals with victory over Robert Lindstedt and Jordan Thompson.

The defending champions beat the Swedish-Australian pair 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 13 minutes.

Briton Murray and Brazilian Soares have yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows this year.

The fourth seeds will play Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer and Romanian Horia Tecau in the next round.

Asked how it felt to return as defending champions, Murray said: "Its awesome, I've been walking around with a strut, shoulders back, and enjoying it.

"It's not like you win Grand Slams every day - fortunately we had a great run last year and at the Australian Open. We're having a great fortnight so far and taking it match by match."

