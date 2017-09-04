US Open 2017: Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares reach men's doubles quarter-finals
|US Open
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept
|BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares reached the US Open men's doubles quarter-finals with victory over Robert Lindstedt and Jordan Thompson.
The defending champions beat the Swedish-Australian pair 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 13 minutes.
Briton Murray and Brazilian Soares have yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows this year.
The fourth seeds will play Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer and Romanian Horia Tecau in the next round.
Asked how it felt to return as defending champions, Murray said: "Its awesome, I've been walking around with a strut, shoulders back, and enjoying it.
"It's not like you win Grand Slams every day - fortunately we had a great run last year and at the Australian Open. We're having a great fortnight so far and taking it match by match."
