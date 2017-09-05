US Open 2017: Juan Martin del Potro to face Roger Federer in last eight

Dominic Thiem had two match points in the 12th game of the fourth set but Juan Martin del Potro saved both with aces

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Juan Martin del Potro came back from two sets down and saved two match points to beat sixth seed Dominic Thiem in a raucous US Open classic.

The 24th seed, cheered on by a large Argentine contingent on the Grandstand court, won 1-6 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-1) 6-4.

Despite feeling ill and requiring treatment, he came through in three hours and 35 minutes to set up a quarter-final against Roger Federer.

The Swiss third seed beat Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4 6-2 7-5.

"I was sick the last two days and I came here to play as best as I can. I was trying to feel better after a few games - I fight like this because of you guys," Del Potro told the crowd afterwards.

Austrian Thiem, 24, reached the fourth round last year and came up against Del Potro, but had to retire with a knee injury.

It looked like the meeting between the pair would be hindered by a lack of fitness once again, but it turned into an epic encounter.

Del Potro, 28, was broken in the first game and seemed to be struggling with his eyesight.

Having lost the first set in 36 minutes, and after receiving medical treatment, the former champion finally hit his first winner in the 12th game but then wasted three break point opportunities.

The third set saw a turnaround, as Del Potro appeared to be buoyed by medication and a partisan crowd. He broke Thiem in the second game and raced clear to take the set.

The 24th seed saved two match points in the fourth with aces and the crowd went wild when Del Potro won the resulting tie-break with a breathtaking forehand to take it to a decider.

There was more drama when Del Potro failed to convert three break points while 3-2 up in the fifth, but an hour after facing match point, the Argentine completed the unlikely comeback as Thiem served a double fault.