US Open 2017: Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal seek to reach quarter-finals

Nadal has won the US Open twice, most recently in 2013, while Federer won it five times in a row from 2004-2008

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will try to take another step towards a potential semi-final meeting on day eight of the US Open on Monday.

The pair, with 34 Grand Slam singles titles between them, have never played each other at Flushing Meadows.

Nadal faces Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov in the fourth round at about 18:00 BST, before Federer plays Philipp Kohlschreiber at 00:00 on Tuesday.

"I don't think about who is there, who is not there," said top seed Nadal.

"At the end of the day, if I play well I'm going to have my chances to fight for things. If not, I will not."

Karolina Pliskova opens Monday's play against American Jennifer Brady at 16:00.

The Czech needs to at least reach the final if she is to hold on to her number one ranking.

"I just try to fight even if my game is not 100%, and it's not 100% this week," said Pliskova, who had treatment for an arm injury in the previous round.

"But I'm winning, so that's the main thing."

Inspired to play tennis? Find out how to get into tennis in our special guide.

The match of the day could turn out to be on Grandstand Court at 00:00 on Tuesday when 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina faces sixth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria.

"I think that bottom half of the draw is going to be surprising for one guy," said Del Potro.

"But in the top half, you have Roger and Rafa, Dominic, as well, and they are favourites to win a Grand Slam title, for sure."

American 15th seed Madison Keys closes the night session for the third time when she takes on Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina at about 02:30.

Russian 19-year-old Andrey Rublev plays Belgian eighth seed David Goffin at 17:00, followed by compatriot Daria Kasatkina against Estonian qualifier Kaia Kanepi.