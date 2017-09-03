US Open: Venus Williams beats Carla Suarez Navarro to reach quarter-finals

Venus Williams has reached the second week of every Grand Slam this year

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Venus Williams booked her place in the US Open quarter-finals with a three-set victory over Carla Suarez Navarro.

The Spanish world number 35 capitalised on an error-strewn Williams display in the second set to level the match and take it to a decider.

But the 37-year-old American ninth seed recovered to win six games in a row and came through 6-3 3-6 6-1.

She will now face either Petra Kvitova or Garbine Muguruza, who beat Williams to the Wimbledon title in July.

"The energy of the crowd here, it makes me feel I've got to hit a winner, I've got to hit an ace. I love it here," she said in front of the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

Williams has now progressed from the last 16 at Flushing Meadows 12 times since making her debut in 1997.

She has won the title on two occasions, beating Lindsay Davenport in 2000 and her younger sister Serena the following year.

"I don't know how to explain my longevity," said Williams. "If I did I would bottle it and sell it. My sister and my family motivate me a lot.

"I am focused on myself and being as aggressive as possible. Nobody gives you a Slam, you got to take it and I am trying to take it."