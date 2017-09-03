US Open: Pablo Carreno Busta beats Denis Shapovalov to reach quarter-finals

Pablo Carreno Busta has faced four qualifiers in all four rounds of the US Open so far

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta overcame battling qualifier Denis Shapovalov to reach the US Open quarter-finals for the first time.

The world number 19 beat the 18-year-old Canadian 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) in an entertaining encounter.

Shapovalov, ranked 50 places below his opponent, hit eight aces and 54 winners as he pushed Carreno Busta all the way.

However, the 12th seed remained composed to dominate the three tie-breaks and reach the next round.

Carreno Busta will face either France's Lucas Pouille or Argentine Diego Schwartzman next.

This is the second time he has reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam after making the last eight of the French Open in June.

It has been an impressive tournament for Shapovalov, who came through three rounds of qualifying to play in the US Open and knocked out eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round.

Appearing at just his second Grand Slam, Shapovalov led 5-2 in the first set but a series of unforced errors allowed Carreno Busta to break back and force a tie-break.

The teenager had the chance to clinch the second set but Carreno Busta saved three break points and, despite Shapovalov winning 13 consecutive points to take a 3-0 lead in the third set, held on to serve out the match.