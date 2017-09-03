US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal fights back to beat Leonardo Mayer in third round

Rafael Nadal has won 15 Grand Slam titles, including two at Flushing Meadows

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Top seed Rafael Nadal overcame stubborn resistance from Argentina's Leonardo Mayer to reach the fourth round at the US Open in New York.

The Spaniard, 31, lost the first set but fought back to win 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 6-1 6-4 after three hours and 16 minutes.

Nadal saw 13 break points go begging before finally breaking the world number 59 after nearly two hours.

He dropped just five more games on his way to a last-16 meeting with Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov.

"All the matches have been very tight - I am very happy," said Nadal.

"I don't know how many break points I had before I got the first one. Mentally, I fought a lot until that moment, then I think I played better."

Swiss third seed Roger Federer takes on Spain's Feliciano Lopez, the 31st seed, in the night session at Flushing Meadows.

The start of their match on Arthur Ashe Stadium was delayed by over two hours after the day session overran, culminating with Nadal's hard-fought victory.

Nadal could not land a telling return as the break points came and went against Mayer, and the Argentine took advantage by playing a fine tie-break to take the first set.

I am in the fourth round now. I don't think much about that. Nadal speaking about the possibility of facing Federer in the last four

When Nadal finally made the breakthrough at the 14th attempt, at 3-3 in the second set, he screamed "Vamos!" and his family and team celebrated in the stands.

The Spaniard had won all three previous matches against Mayer and went on to dominate after finally breaking.

There was a late flash of resistance when Mayer broke serve with Nadal trying to close out the match, but two games later the world number one sealed victory at 8.40pm local time.

Asked about a potential first-ever meeting with Federer at the US Open in the semi-finals next week, he said: "I am in the fourth round now. I don't think much about that.

"It's a long way away. All the matches have been very tough.

"The only thing I am looking for is the practice tomorrow to keep working hard and focus on the match against Dolgopolov."